Just Released: Military Training Technology Report October 2024 now available to read

In this in-depth Shephard technology report, Giles Ebbutt examines the complex challenges of Joint Terminal Attack Controller training and the need to maintain constant proficiency for this highly specialised combat role, often in forward locations.

Talking to Shephard, Garth Smith, President of MVRsimulation, said: 'If we look at the role JTACs currently play in conflict today versus that which they will need to undertake in a peer or near-peer, multi-domain conflict, it is critical that we continue to build in training capacity that can expand, integrate with and enhance opportunities to increase learning, understanding and preparedness for this critical user group.'