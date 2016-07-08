Mexico T-BOS simulator set for delivery

The Mexican Navy is set to receive one Transportable Blackhawk Operations Simulator (T-BOS) from Rockwell Collins under a US foreign military sales agreement announced in May, the company announced on 6 July.

T-BOS is a high fidelity simulator designed to train UH-60M Black Hawk aviators. The simulator’s cockpit has the identical form, fit and function as the cockpit in the actual UH-60M aircraft, and it flies with the actual aircraft avionics software and flight dynamics data.

The T-BOS version to be delivered has an improved glass front projection display to provide visual portrayal of the landscape with high resolution collimated, depth perception, and the latest generation Rockwell Collins image generator with a highly detailed geo-specific database of the areas around Veracruz and Mexico City. T-BOS also incorporates ProSim projectors that provide crisp visual images and visual solutions for night vision goggles training.

Rockwell Collins will also deliver follow-on services and support to the Mexican Navy.

LeAnn Ridgeway, vice president and general manager of simulation and training solutions, said: ‘The flight characteristics of the UH-60M T-BOS are identical to those of the UH-60M helicopter, and the visual solution provides highly detailed realism resulting in a flight experience as close to actual flight as can be achieved in simulation.’