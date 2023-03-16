To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Meteksan exports damage control simulator to Asian navy

16th March 2023 - 12:30 GMT | by Tayfun Özberk in Istanbul

The Damage Control Simulator achieves a 15-degree rolling effect with hydraulics to replicate sea conditions. (Photo: Meteksan)

The recent order from an Asian customer takes the number of countries that have ordered Meteksan's shipboard Damage Control Simulator to five.

On March 13, Turkish defence company Meteksan announced a new export deal to an Asian navy via social media, making it the first supplier to export ship damage control and fire-fighting simulators to five countries worldwide.

Speaking to Shephard, Meteksan’s international sales, marketing and corporate reputation director, Burak Akbas, said: 'We recently increased the number of naval forces that prefer our Damage Control Simulator [DCSIM] to five with a new contract we signed with an Asian country. 

'We intend to complete the delivery, acceptance, and training of the simulator within two years of signing the contract.'

He also underlined

Tayfun Özberk

Author

Tayfun Özberk

Tayfun Ozberk is a former naval officer who is an expert in surface warfare, particularly …

