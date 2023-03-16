Meteksan exports damage control simulator to Asian navy

On March 13, Turkish defence company Meteksan announced a new export deal to an Asian navy via social media, making it the first supplier to export ship damage control and fire-fighting simulators to five countries worldwide.

Speaking to Shephard, Meteksan’s international sales, marketing and corporate reputation director, Burak Akbas, said: 'We recently increased the number of naval forces that prefer our Damage Control Simulator [DCSIM] to five with a new contract we signed with an Asian country.

'We intend to complete the delivery, acceptance, and training of the simulator within two years of signing the contract.'

He also underlined