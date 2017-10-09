MASS to support EW training for DSCIS

Cubic tailors mortar simulator for the US Army
The company’s mortar trainer received improvements based on soldier’s feedback.
Cohort company MASS will provide the Defence School of Communication Information Systems (DSCIS) at Blandford, UK, with a classroom simulator to support the UK Ministry of Defence’s electronic warfare (EW) capability under a contract announced on 5 October.
MASS’ EW simulator will be an integrated part of the EW training process at DSCIS. The software-based system will allow instructional staff to deliver EW training under realistic physical, functional and environmental conditions with true-to-life scenarios.
This capability will prepare students in planning the deployment of EW sensors, analyse signals generated by the target emitters and identify threats and targets for attack or exploitation.
Rob Jones, head of EW Business Development, MASS, said: ‘MASS is delighted with this contract award, which highlights the quality of our innovative software solution and support services. We are committed to improving the quality of training delivered by DSCIS and together in partnership, we will ensure their high standard of training is maintained.’
The company will operate in two new locations in the coming years to better support US services.
This type of tool provides more realistic training easing the incorporation of new scenarios that accurately represent the threats of the battlefield.
The Engineering Corps has been conducting individual instruction using FLAIM Systems’ Sweeper and should start collective deployments in 2025.
The next-generation platform is motion-compatible and can be used in OTW and NVG applications.
The system can be used to prepare soldiers for both drone offensive operations and CUAS missions.