MASS to support EW training for DSCIS

9th October 2017 - 14:30 GMT | by Shephard News Team

Cohort company MASS will provide the Defence School of Communication Information Systems (DSCIS) at Blandford, UK, with a classroom simulator to support the UK Ministry of Defence’s electronic warfare (EW) capability under a contract announced on 5 October.

MASS’ EW simulator will be an integrated part of the EW training process at DSCIS. The software-based system will allow instructional staff to deliver EW training under realistic physical, functional and environmental conditions with true-to-life scenarios.

This capability will prepare students in planning the deployment of EW sensors, analyse signals generated by the target emitters and identify threats and targets for attack or exploitation.

Rob Jones, head of EW Business Development, MASS, said: ‘MASS is delighted with this contract award, which highlights the quality of our innovative software solution and support services. We are committed to improving the quality of training delivered by DSCIS and together in partnership, we will ensure their high standard of training is maintained.’

