MASA blends the virtual and constructive in French Army artillery experiment

The integration of MASA’s SWORD constructive simulation with Bohemia Interactive Simulation’s Virtual Battlespace (VBS) was recently further developed and demonstrated by the French Army in an experiment using a counter-battery scenario.

Speaking to Shephard at IT2EC 2024 in London earlier this month, Enrico Raue, international sales and marketing director for MASA, said that in the week before the show two French artillery battalions had conducted a constructive force-on-force exercise using SWORD (known as Soult in French Army service) and VBS. The scenario was created in Soult and visualised in VBS.

He said that VBS was used to simulate unmanned aerial