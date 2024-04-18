To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • MASA blends the virtual and constructive in French Army artillery experiment

MASA blends the virtual and constructive in French Army artillery experiment

18th April 2024 - 17:25 GMT | by Giles Ebbutt

RSS

MASA's SWORD constructive simulation software has been primarily used for military training and operational planning. (Image: MASA)

A recent demonstration by the French Army saw MASA’s SWORD simulation software integrated with Bohemia Interactive’s Virtual Battlespace to conduct a counter-battery scenario that showcased enhanced training capabilities via realistic visualisation and the execution of military operations.

The integration of MASA’s SWORD constructive simulation with Bohemia Interactive Simulation’s Virtual Battlespace (VBS) was recently further developed and demonstrated by the French Army in an experiment using a counter-battery scenario.

Speaking to Shephard at IT2EC 2024 in London earlier this month, Enrico Raue, international sales and marketing director for MASA, said that in the week before the show two French artillery battalions had conducted a constructive force-on-force exercise using SWORD (known as Soult in French Army service) and VBS. The scenario was created in Soult and visualised in VBS.

He said that VBS was used to simulate unmanned aerial

