Hebrides range benefits from major investment

QinetiQ has completed a £40 million ($56 million) upgrade to the UK MoD’s range tracking station on the archipelago of St Kilda. The upgrade is designed to enhance the range that provides training, and test and evaluation facilities for the UK and its allies.

St Kilda is a group of islands, 60km off the Outer Hebrides (Western Isles) in the North Atlantic, which form part of the Hebrides range complex.

St Kilda is home to what is referred to as deep range tracking for the 115,000km² of ‘sanitised airspace’ that forms a key component of the Hebrides range complex.

