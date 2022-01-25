To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Hebrides range benefits from major investment

25th January 2022 - 15:30 GMT | by Trevor Nash in Holsworthy

Accommodation and range control buildings on St Kilda. (Photo: QinetiQ)

The Hebrides range complex in the UK has undergone a major revamp to enhance its tracking and telemetry capabilities.

QinetiQ has completed a £40 million ($56 million) upgrade to the UK MoD’s range tracking station on the archipelago of St Kilda. The upgrade is designed to enhance the range that provides training, and test and evaluation facilities for the UK and its allies.

St Kilda is a group of islands, 60km off the Outer Hebrides (Western Isles) in the North Atlantic, which form part of the Hebrides range complex.

St Kilda is home to what is referred to as deep range tracking for the 115,000km² of ‘sanitised airspace’ that forms a key component of the Hebrides range complex.

