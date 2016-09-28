Lockheed to supply F-16 trainers for Jordan

Lockheed Martin has been awarded a $40 million contract to deliver a simulation-based F-16 aircraft training environment to the Royal Jordanian Air Force (RJAF), the company announced on 27 September.

The training environment includes a suite of full mission trainers and combat tactics trainers. Lockheed Martin will deliver the suite of simulators in 2018, along with contractor logistics support services.

The trainers can be networked together to enable multiple pilots to train simultaneously on advanced scenarios. RJAF’s F-16 training environment includes the Lockheed Martin-developed Scalable Advanced Graphics Engine (SAGE) image generator. This system uses advanced gaming technology to provide richly detailed images and motion for increased realism in flight simulation.

Sandy Samuel, vice president of Lockheed Martin’s Training and Simulation Solutions, said: ‘Our solution builds on our proven fifth-generation training system with hardware and software tailored for the F-16. By fielding a family of training systems, we can help the RJAF reserve higher fidelity devices for more advanced training scenarios and optimise their pilot throughput in training.’