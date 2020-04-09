Leonardo to supply Spanish PC-21 trainer avionics

Leonardo has received an order for its airborne communications, cockpit control panels and other avionics from Pilatus Aircraft, the company reported on 9 April.

The multiband RT-700/A communications system will be supplied to PC-21 trainer aircraft used by the Spanish Air Force. It is military European Technical Standard Order- (ETSO-) certified and provides secure voice and data links.

Leonardo was previously being chosen by Pilatus to produce lights and panels for the PC-21 orders by Australia, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Switzerland, Singapore and the UAE.

Pilatus announced in January 2020 that Spain had ordered 24 new units of the single-engine turboprop trainer, in a contract worth more than €200 million ($217.18 million).

