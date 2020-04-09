Leonardo to supply Spanish PC-21 trainer avionics

Cubic tailors mortar simulator for the US Army
The company’s mortar trainer received improvements based on soldier’s feedback.
Leonardo has received an order for its airborne communications, cockpit control panels and other avionics from Pilatus Aircraft, the company reported on 9 April.
The multiband RT-700/A communications system will be supplied to PC-21 trainer aircraft used by the Spanish Air Force. It is military European Technical Standard Order- (ETSO-) certified and provides secure voice and data links.
Leonardo was previously being chosen by Pilatus to produce lights and panels for the PC-21 orders by Australia, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Switzerland, Singapore and the UAE.
Pilatus announced in January 2020 that Spain had ordered 24 new units of the single-engine turboprop trainer, in a contract worth more than €200 million ($217.18 million).
The company’s mortar trainer received improvements based on soldier’s feedback.
The company will operate in two new locations in the coming years to better support US services.
This type of tool provides more realistic training easing the incorporation of new scenarios that accurately represent the threats of the battlefield.
The Engineering Corps has been conducting individual instruction using FLAIM Systems’ Sweeper and should start collective deployments in 2025.
The next-generation platform is motion-compatible and can be used in OTW and NVG applications.
The system can be used to prepare soldiers for both drone offensive operations and CUAS missions.