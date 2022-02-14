Latvia and Slovenia upgrade JTAC capabilities

Philippine Navy receives Cessna trainers
The US has supplied four Cessna aircraft to help train Philippine naval aviators.
US company DefenseTek Solutions has secured contracts to upgrade and support NATO Joint Tactical Air Controller (JTAC) synthetic training equipment in Slovenia and Latvia. The upgrades include enhancements to MVRsimulation’s Virtual Reality Scene Generator (VRSG) image-generation software.
Other upgrades include improvements to Battlespace Simulations’ (BSI) MACE computer-generated forces software; plus, ongoing help-desk support from DefenseTek for both nations.
The first three-year agreement covers the Advanced JTAC Training Simulator for the Latvian MoD, while the Slovenian programme lasts for five years.
The Slovenian upgrade includes a system re-host featuring XTS Corporation's XCore host software, as well as updates to VRSG and
Launched in 2015, Brazil continues to upgrade its Fire Support Simulator.
The RAAF has now received the final elements of its Project Air 5428.
The RAAF has issued its ITR for Project Air 5428 Phase 3 as Nova Systems joins Team AUStringer.
During a webinar hosted by NTSA, US military leaders voiced concerns about funding and the need for integrated cyber warfare training.
Spartan Air Academy carries on with contractor logistics support for Iraqi Air Force T-6 pilot training.