Latvia and Slovenia upgrade JTAC capabilities

14th February 2022 - 12:15 GMT | by Trevor Nash in Holsworthy

JTAC training is a key part of NATO's strategy to improve readiness and capability. (Photo: Defense Tek)

Defense Tek Solutions is upgrading Latvian and Slovenian JTAC simulators to include improved visuals, new hosting platforms and distributed interactive capabilities.

US company DefenseTek Solutions has secured contracts to upgrade and support NATO Joint Tactical Air Controller (JTAC) synthetic training equipment in Slovenia and Latvia. The upgrades include enhancements to MVRsimulation’s Virtual Reality Scene Generator (VRSG) image-generation software.

Other upgrades include improvements to Battlespace Simulations’ (BSI) MACE computer-generated forces software; plus, ongoing help-desk support from DefenseTek for both nations.

The first three-year agreement covers the Advanced JTAC Training Simulator for the Latvian MoD, while the Slovenian programme lasts for five years.

The Slovenian upgrade includes a system re-host featuring XTS Corporation's XCore host software, as well as updates to VRSG and

