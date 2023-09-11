DSEI 2023: latest consortium to bid for British Army collective training steps forward

Team Crucible has become the latest partnership to announce its intention to become the British Army’s Strategic Partner (SP) for the Collective Training Transformation Programme (CTTP, now also referred to as Army Collective Training System or ACTS).

The team consists of Babcock International Group, Jacobs, Accenture, CAE and McKinsey & Co.

Announcing Team Crucible’s intention to run for the British Army competition during the Warfighter Podcast, Crucible campaign director Matt Chuter said: ‘Now more than ever the British Army needs to be prepared to adapt to ensure soldiers are ready for every eventuality.

‘They’ve got to do more with less and there’s less time for collective training. So collective training has got to be more effective, more efficient and more frequent. It’s got to be easier to train hard.’

‘We will work alongside the British Army, to develop a globally deployed, secure and digitally enabled collective training service, that equips soldiers with the experience and skills to meet and deter emerging threats, across multiple domains.’

The team said in a press release that it will enable efficient, effective and realistic collective training for UK soldiers by using data to provide real-time feedback.

It will also aim to provide a unique platform approach that will augment and enhance live training by a high level of realism using scalable and mobile synthetic capabilities.

‘We understand collective training end to end. The breadth of our experience and expertise is matched by its depth: the open platform and the ecosystem of suppliers it supports makes for a more flexible, resilient supply chain that’s able to give the British Army access to precisely what it needs when it needs it,’ Chuter added.

Other groups that have officially announced their intention to compete for the strategic partnership are the QinetiQ-led Team Paladin, Omnia Training headed up by Raytheon UK and Alliance initiated by Lockheed Martin UK.

Sources close to the matter told Shephard that Team Crucible would be the last consortium to step forward for the strategic partnership.

CTTP seeks to transform how the British Army conducts collective training, factoring in the increased complexity of potential warfare scenarios. It will include modernisation and replacement of currently out-of-date training with live, virtual and constructive (LVC) systems.

