To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

L3 receives F-16 training contract

31st December 2018 - 11:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

L3 Technologies has been selected by the US Air Force as the prime contractor for the F-16 Simulator Training Program (STP), the company announced on 18 December.

The $350 million F-16 STP contract consolidates the previous F-16 Mission Training Center (MTC), F-16 Weapons and Tactics Trainer Advanced Sustainment and F-16 Training System (TS) programmes into a single, unified programme.

L3 was the incumbent on two of the three predecessor programmes to the F-16 STP, the F-16 MTC and F-16 TS.

Christopher Kubasik, chairman, chief executive officer and president, L3, said: ‘For more than four decades L3 has proudly developed pilots and expert technicians in support of US Air Force F-16 weapons system operations. This award demonstrates our ability to deliver comprehensive, world-class training solutions that support total air readiness.’

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Training

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us