L3 receives F-16 training contract
L3 Technologies has been selected by the US Air Force as the prime contractor for the F-16 Simulator Training Program (STP), the company announced on 18 December.
The $350 million F-16 STP contract consolidates the previous F-16 Mission Training Center (MTC), F-16 Weapons and Tactics Trainer Advanced Sustainment and F-16 Training System (TS) programmes into a single, unified programme.
L3 was the incumbent on two of the three predecessor programmes to the F-16 STP, the F-16 MTC and F-16 TS.
Christopher Kubasik, chairman, chief executive officer and president, L3, said: ‘For more than four decades L3 has proudly developed pilots and expert technicians in support of US Air Force F-16 weapons system operations. This award demonstrates our ability to deliver comprehensive, world-class training solutions that support total air readiness.’
