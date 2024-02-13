Krauss-Maffei Wegmann to supply Leopard trainers for Sweden

Sweden’s Defence Procurement Office (FMV) has ordered 18 Leopard 2 main battle tank high-fidelity simulators from Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KNDS).

The systems will be installed at the Land Warfare Centre in Skövde and the combination of turret and driving simulators will make it possible to train as entire companies and in platoon strength, as well as at vehicle level at three more sites in Sweden.

Using what KNDS described as “cutting-edge software and hardware”, the training systems feature elements including a fully functional integration of the loader position using a weapons simulator and an over-the-hatch vision system solution for the commander.

The system also includes the integration of the Swedish C2 Mark management system.

In March 2022, Elbit System announced that it was awarded a contract by the FMV to provide ammunition for the nation’s Leopard MBTs. The contract was valued at around US$27 million and was scheduled to be completed by the following February.

The contract provided for M339 rounds, which are 120mm ammunition, and Data Setting Units for the tanks. Elbit Systems previously won a contract with Swedish neighbour Finland in 2020 for the provision of M339 rounds for its Leopard 2 tanks.