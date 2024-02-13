To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Krauss-Maffei Wegmann to supply Leopard trainers for Sweden

Krauss-Maffei Wegmann to supply Leopard trainers for Sweden

13th February 2024 - 20:02 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

Swedish Army tank operators will be trained on new systems. (Photo: Swedish Armed Forces)

The Leopard 2 MBT has benefited from continuous development both to meet the requirements of the German Army and export customers. The Leopard 2A5, of which Sweden has 120, was the first model to feature arrowhead-shaped armour on the front of the turret.

Sweden’s Defence Procurement Office (FMV) has ordered 18 Leopard 2 main battle tank high-fidelity simulators from Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KNDS).

The systems will be installed at the Land Warfare Centre in Skövde and the combination of turret and driving simulators will make it possible to train as entire companies and in platoon strength, as well as at vehicle level at three more sites in Sweden.

Using what KNDS described as “cutting-edge software and hardware”, the training systems feature elements including a fully functional integration of the loader position using a weapons simulator and an over-the-hatch vision system solution for the commander.

The system also includes the integration of the Swedish C2 Mark management system.

In March 2022, Elbit System announced that it was awarded a contract by the FMV to provide ammunition for the nation’s Leopard MBTs. The contract was valued at around US$27 million and was scheduled to be completed by the following February.

The contract provided for M339 rounds, which are 120mm ammunition, and Data Setting Units for the tanks. Elbit Systems previously won a contract with Swedish neighbour Finland in 2020 for the provision of M339 rounds for its Leopard 2 tanks.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

