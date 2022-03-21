Sweden awards Elbit Systems ammunition contract for Leopard

NZ donates non-lethal military equipment to Ukraine
New Zealand is sending aid and military gear to support Ukraine.
Elbit System has announced that it was awarded a contract by the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration to provide ammunition for the nation’s Leopard MBTs.
The contract will be performed over a period of ten months and it is valued at around $27 million.
The contract provides for M339 rounds, which are 120mm ammunition, and Data Setting Units for the tanks.
M339 rounds are suitable for all NATO 120mm smoothbore gun MBTs, providing high accuracy capabilities.
Elbit Systems previously won a contract with Swedish neighbour Finland in 2020 for the provision of M339 rounds for its Leopard 2 tanks.
According to Shephard Defence Insight, Germany, Netherlands and Switzerland, all operators of the Leopard 2, agreed to fund the development of the Leopard 2A5 upgrade in 1994.
Sweden later ordered 219 Leopard 2A5s in 2003, with 120 currently confirmed to be in service.
Shoulder-fired anti-tank and air defence weapons are proving their worth for Ukraine in its ongoing resistance against Russia – and these systems will remain in the spotlight whether through replenishing depleted stocks, finding new customers or increasing the capabilities of existing users.
The French Army is betting on the acquisition and modernisation of armoured vehicles to ensure deterrence in multiple scenarios and avoid being in high-intensity conflicts. Currently, it is carrying out the Scorpion programme, which is intended to deliver around 4,500 new and upgraded platforms by 2034.
South Korea-based Hanwha Defense expands its UK industry team as it hunts for the Mobile Fires Platform contract.
The system enhances the protection provided by the Spanish Army's CBRN regiment to soldiers and civilians in the most complex conflict scenarios.
Air defence capabilities have come into the spotlight as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues.