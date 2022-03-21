Sweden awards Elbit Systems ammunition contract for Leopard

Elbit System has announced that it was awarded a contract by the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration to provide ammunition for the nation’s Leopard MBTs.

The contract will be performed over a period of ten months and it is valued at around $27 million.

The contract provides for M339 rounds, which are 120mm ammunition, and Data Setting Units for the tanks.

M339 rounds are suitable for all NATO 120mm smoothbore gun MBTs, providing high accuracy capabilities.

Elbit Systems previously won a contract with Swedish neighbour Finland in 2020 for the provision of M339 rounds for its Leopard 2 tanks.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, Germany, Netherlands and Switzerland, all operators of the Leopard 2, agreed to fund the development of the Leopard 2A5 upgrade in 1994.

Sweden later ordered 219 Leopard 2A5s in 2003, with 120 currently confirmed to be in service.