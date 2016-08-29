Kratos to deliver KC-46 maintenance training systems

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has been chosen to develop and supply high-fidelity maintenance training systems for the Boeing KC-46 Pegasus military aerial refuelling and transport aircraft, valued at over $20 million, to Boeing, it announced on 24 August.

The KC-46 is the US Air Force's (USAF) latest air refuelling tanker aircraft. Kratos will provide high-fidelity virtual simulation, Interactive Multimedia Instruction (IMI) and full-scale simulators. These will be networked to provide a coordinated and realistic training experience.

Kratos will deliver two suites of training devices for maintenance and repair training of a range of aircraft sub-systems.

Earlier in July, The KC-46 maintenance training system (MTS) was awarded to Boeing, beating five competitors to win the seven-year programme valued at $78 million, including contract options. The aircrew training system (ATS) element of the programme was awarded to FlightSafety International (FSI) in 2013.

The KC-46A Pegasus is a widebody, multirole tanker compatible with international aerial refuelling procedures. It can carry passengers, cargo and patients, and detect, avoid, defeat and survive threats using multiple layers of protection for safe operations in medium-threat environments.