Kratos to deliver KC-46 maintenance training systems
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has been chosen to develop and supply high-fidelity maintenance training systems for the Boeing KC-46 Pegasus military aerial refuelling and transport aircraft, valued at over $20 million, to Boeing, it announced on 24 August.
The KC-46 is the US Air Force's (USAF) latest air refuelling tanker aircraft. Kratos will provide high-fidelity virtual simulation, Interactive Multimedia Instruction (IMI) and full-scale simulators. These will be networked to provide a coordinated and realistic training experience.
Kratos will deliver two suites of training devices for maintenance and repair training of a range of aircraft sub-systems.
Earlier in July, The KC-46 maintenance training system (MTS) was awarded to Boeing, beating five competitors to win the seven-year programme valued at $78 million, including contract options. The aircrew training system (ATS) element of the programme was awarded to FlightSafety International (FSI) in 2013.
The KC-46A Pegasus is a widebody, multirole tanker compatible with international aerial refuelling procedures. It can carry passengers, cargo and patients, and detect, avoid, defeat and survive threats using multiple layers of protection for safe operations in medium-threat environments.
More from Training
-
HII's Mission Technologies wins $41 million US Navy contract for integrated training systems
HII's Mission Technologies division has secured a $41 million contract under NAVSEA's SeaPort Next Generation framework to provide installation and sustainment of training systems for the USN, enhancing fleet readiness.
-
Brazilian pilots complete Gripen conversion training in Sweden
The last group of Brazilian Air Force pilots has concluded their Gripen conversion training in Sweden. The training covered basic operation, combat readiness, and familiarity with the fighter jet's human-machine interface.