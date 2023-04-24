To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  IT2EC 2023: Western forces now have trained over 86,000 Ukrainians - what lessons have been learned?

IT2EC 2023: Western forces now have trained over 86,000 Ukrainians - what lessons have been learned?

24th April 2023 - 19:00 GMT | by Giles Ebbutt in Rotterdam

With many Ukrainians now having been instructed by Western forces, flexibility and modularisation of training programmes have emerged as a key aspect. (Photo: Netherlands MoD)

New doctrine, tactics, techniques and procedures are reducing casualty rates as Ukrainian forces move towards a more Western outlook.

Col Hennadiy Kovalenko of the Ukrainian Air Force offered his insights on training at the IT2EC event in Rotterdam, based on his experience in coordinating international assistance to the country since 2014.

Speaking during the opening keynote panel session, he noted that more than 86,000 Ukrainians had now received some form of training from international partners including the US, UK, Canada and many other Western nations.

But he noted that ‘just doing training is not enough’, particularly as the Ukrainian Army was converting from its previous Soviet roots to a Western outlook. 

‘You need to develop new tactics, techniques and procedures

Giles Ebbutt

Author

Giles Ebbutt

Giles Ebbut is a Shephard Media correspondent based in the UK who specialises in C4ISR …

Read full bio

