Bohemia unveils latest VBS features and announces Blackshark.ai partnership at IT2EC 2023

Bohemia Interactive Simulations (BISim) has used IT2EC 2023 to highlight the latest features and capabilities it is adding to VBS.

The company has also announced it has become an official reseller of Blackshark.ai’s high-fidelity terrain data in both VBS4 and VBS Blue IG.

Blackshark.ai is developing procedurally refined geo-specific terrain data. The technology has been characterised by its application in games such as Microsoft Flight Simulator where it populated the Earth.

Talking to Shephard at the show, BISim CPO Pete Morrison said: ‘We see the geospatial area to be a very exciting opportunity for us. It is really opening up and, potentially, it will be as big as VBS.’

He added that the company is investing in geospatial heavily, but the partnership with Blackshark.ai saves it some cash.

‘Blackshark is really important because they’re doing machine learning for effectively building the world,’ Morrison said. ‘So it saves us investing in that and connecting to their database just makes perfect sense.’

He also talked about how AI is making its way into VBS. The software is getting a major upgrade in the latest VBS4 release by the end of this year.

Morrison explained that the implementation of tactical AI will reduce the need for human roleplaying in training scenarios while providing a reliable and responsive solution.

The company CPO said the US Army has seen tactical AI demos last week and gave positive feedback.

Another highlight at the Rotterdam fair trade for BISim was the announcement of the launch of its new physics-based thermal imaging solution in VBS.

Morrison said both this and the tactical AI will come as a baseline for VBS, without the need for customers to upgrade their hardware.

