Indra launches new flight training device

Aechelon reaps JSE IG reward
The USAF's Joint Simulation Environment has taken another major step forwards with the award of the contract for image generators to Aechelon Technology.
Spanish simulation specialist Indra has developed a VR-based simulator aimed at both the military and commercial pilot training markets.
Known as SIMCUI, Indra claims that it can halve the time needed to train a fixed-wing, rotary-wing or RPA pilot.
The PC-based reconfigurable mobile training device features a head-mounted display. The device incorporates AI algorithms to measure pilot performance and suggest any remedial training action that might be required.
Indra stated that it has developed 18 basic flight models, ranging ‘from a Boeing 737 and the F/A-18 combat aircraft to Beechcraft and Tecnam light aircraft models and Sikorsky and Airbus civil and military helicopters, among many others’.
The company has also designed the device to train pilots of remotely operated aircraft. More specifically, SIMCUI incorporates the flight model of the Targus, an optionally manned MALE aircraft that Indra developed in partnership with the regional government in Galicia as part of the Civil UAVs Initiative.
Designed as a lower-cost option than more traditional flight simulators, SIMCUI can also be networked to provide collective mission training.
Sundog Software adds product improvements and assesses a buoyant market for training and simulation.
Australia plans to integrate the army's range, live training and simulation environments with a new software architecture that can integrate the training platforms and provide data transfer.
As the RNLAF divests itself of the venerable F-16 over the next three years, a number are bound for adversary air specialists, Draken International in the USA.
The USN is investing more than $1.3 billion in upgrading its flight training equipment and hardening the overall system against cyberattacks.
While students wait to start their formalised flight training at Columbus AFB, the USAF has introduced pre-course training featuring low-cost flight trainers and courseware aimed at improving entry-level knowledge.