Indra launches new flight training device

SIMCUI has been developed by Indra. (Photo: Indra)

Indra is pushing the latest trend for lower cost flight training devices with the launch of its SIMCUI system.

Spanish simulation specialist Indra has developed a VR-based simulator aimed at both the military and commercial pilot training markets.

Known as SIMCUI, Indra claims that it can halve the time needed to train a fixed-wing, rotary-wing or RPA pilot.

The PC-based reconfigurable mobile training device features a head-mounted display. The device incorporates AI algorithms to measure pilot performance and suggest any remedial training action that might be required.

Indra stated that it has developed 18 basic flight models, ranging ‘from a Boeing 737 and the F/A-18 combat aircraft to Beechcraft and Tecnam light aircraft models and Sikorsky and Airbus civil and military helicopters, among many others’.

The company has also designed the device to train pilots of remotely operated aircraft. More specifically, SIMCUI incorporates the flight model of the Targus, an optionally manned MALE aircraft that Indra developed in partnership with the regional government in Galicia as part of the Civil UAVs Initiative.

Designed as a lower-cost option than more traditional flight simulators, SIMCUI can also be networked to provide collective mission training.