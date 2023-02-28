Indian Mirages to fly alongside Royal Air Force pilots during Cobra Warrior

Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel have been deployed to take part in the biannual multinational exercise Cobra Warrior 2023 in the UK, the Indian MoD shared in a media release on 26 February.

The latest iteration of Cobra Warrior is going to be held between 6 and 24 March at RAF Waddington in Lincolnshire, UK, but participating IAF assets and contingents have already departed from Air Force Station Jamnagar in Gujarat.

Indian aircraft en route to the UK include two C-17 Globemaster III heavy-lift aircraft, five Mirage 2000 fighter jets and one Ilyushin Il-78M tanker aircraft. Around 145 IAF personnel will