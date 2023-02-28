Indian Mirages to fly alongside Royal Air Force pilots during Cobra Warrior
Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel have been deployed to take part in the biannual multinational exercise Cobra Warrior 2023 in the UK, the Indian MoD shared in a media release on 26 February.
The latest iteration of Cobra Warrior is going to be held between 6 and 24 March at RAF Waddington in Lincolnshire, UK, but participating IAF assets and contingents have already departed from Air Force Station Jamnagar in Gujarat.
Indian aircraft en route to the UK include two C-17 Globemaster III heavy-lift aircraft, five Mirage 2000 fighter jets and one Ilyushin Il-78M tanker aircraft. Around 145 IAF personnel will
IDEX 2023: Guardiaris partners with KRMC to bring innovative training to Saudi Arabia
The partnership between Guardiaris and KRMC aims to provide high quality training solutions to clients in the Middle East and further advance the defence industry in Saudi Arabia.
Ireland joins European programme to train Ukrainian forces
Ireland has approved secondment of military personnel to train Kyiv's armed forces under the EUMAM Ukraine programme.
UK, Oman complete desert training exercise
British troops recently concluded Exercise Khanjar Oman as part of their four-month deployment to the Gulf nation.