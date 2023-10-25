Indian coast guard to get new training ship
The Indian MoD has inked a contract with the state-owned shipbuilder Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders for the construction of a training ship for the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) in a deal worth approximately US$38 million (INR3.8 billion).
The new vessel will be the ICG’s first dedicated training platform with an integral helicopter and is slated for delivery in 2026.
The training ship will be used to provide basic sea training to 70 ICG and other international under-trainee officers.
As Shephard reported in July, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders has recently been selected to overhaul and modernise Indian submarine INS Shankush in partnership with ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems. The work will be carried out in the next three years.
More from Training
-
Exercise Iron Titan clears new UK Apache for frontline duty
Exercise Iron Titan focused on improving interoperability, tactics and C2 procedures while evaluating new equipment.
-
UK provides engineering training for Ukraine to protect critical infrastructure
The training program has been designed to improve Ukraine's capacity to plan the defence of vital infrastructure and safeguard civilian lives.
-
NATO exercise sharpens explosive defeating skills in the face of increasing threats
The exercise took place on land and in the marine environment using EOD UGVs, submarine AUVs and special diving equipment to improve and sharpen the skills of participants.
-
US marines and sailors engage in advanced training during Kuwait bilateral exercise
The training focuses on sustaining and enhancing military capabilities, emphasising bilateral collaboration and sharing of tactics between US and Kuwaiti forces.