Indian coast guard to get new training ship

The Indian MoD has inked a contract with the state-owned shipbuilder Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders for the construction of a training ship for the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) in a deal worth approximately US$38 million (INR3.8 billion).

The new vessel will be the ICG’s first dedicated training platform with an integral helicopter and is slated for delivery in 2026.

The training ship will be used to provide basic sea training to 70 ICG and other international under-trainee officers.

As Shephard reported in July, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders has recently been selected to overhaul and modernise Indian submarine INS Shankush in partnership with ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems. The work will be carried out in the next three years.