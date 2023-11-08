Indian Army special forces get new vertical wind tunnel for training

The Indian Army’s Special Forces Training School (SFTS) recently inaugurated the force's first Vertical Wind Tunnel (VWT).

General Manoj Pande, chief of the army staff for the Indian Army, was on hand to virtually inaugurate the new facility which could have cost between EUR590,000 (US$631,800) and EUR3.2 million depending on the model selected, according to VMT manufacturer Aerodium.

'This virtual inauguration marks the operationalisation of a training asset that will be a game changer for Combat Freefall (CFF) training and a significant leap towards adopting new training methodologies aimed at superior operational capability and readiness,' the Indian Army tweeted from its official X (formerly Twitter) handle @adgpi.

Indian Army Special Forces personnel can conduct simulated freefall training with the newly acquired system.

The army said the VWT freefall simulator could create a column of air at specific velocities, generating different CFF conditions. The service has also planned to conduct advanced on the VWT for experienced free-fallers and CFF instructors.