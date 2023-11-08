Indian Army special forces get new vertical wind tunnel for training
The Indian Army’s Special Forces Training School (SFTS) recently inaugurated the force's first Vertical Wind Tunnel (VWT).
General Manoj Pande, chief of the army staff for the Indian Army, was on hand to virtually inaugurate the new facility which could have cost between EUR590,000 (US$631,800) and EUR3.2 million depending on the model selected, according to VMT manufacturer Aerodium.
'This virtual inauguration marks the operationalisation of a training asset that will be a game changer for Combat Freefall (CFF) training and a significant leap towards adopting new training methodologies aimed at superior operational capability and readiness,' the Indian Army tweeted from its official X (formerly Twitter) handle @adgpi.
Indian Army Special Forces personnel can conduct simulated freefall training with the newly acquired system.
The army said the VWT freefall simulator could create a column of air at specific velocities, generating different CFF conditions. The service has also planned to conduct advanced on the VWT for experienced free-fallers and CFF instructors.
More from Training
-
EU counter-IED exercise begins with 12 countries and 1,000 personnel
Bison Counter 23 will include observers from Sweden, Latvia, Romania and the US, and has followed on from similar exercises in 2013, held in the Netherlands, 2016 (Sweden) and 2021 (Italy).
-
Canada welcomes allies for counter-explosive exercise
Exercise Ardent Defender, an annual counter-explosive exercise held in Canada focusing on contemporary operating environments such as eastern Europe, has concluded.
-
KAI, HD Hyundai Heavy Industries and LIG Nex1 to develop naval training solutions
The Korean defence consortium will aim to provide modern naval training solutions for current and future warships domestically and abroad.
-
Iran demonstrates improved missiles and tests capabilities and practices as part of two-day exercise
Iran has tested new weapons at the recently concluded Eqtedar 1402 exercise which focused on what the Iranian government described as ‘emerging threats’.
-
Ukrainian Navy participate in Exercise Joint Warrior in UK
The Ukrainian Navy has joined 10 nations involved in a major multinational exercise in waters off Scotland.