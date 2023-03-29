Improbable in talks to sell defence business following US closure as company follows Metaverse path
UK-based synthetic environment specialist Improbable has reportedly held talks to sell its defence business.
The company confirmed the discussions to sell its Skyral battlefield simulation technology and said in an official statement that it has ‘made no mystery of the fact' that it would look for ‘the best path moving forward for defence’ as it focuses on the Metaverse.
The news comes only a few months after its subsidiary Improbable US Defense & National Security, shut down its US defence business.
At the time Improbable US president and GM Caitlin Dohrman said: ‘This course of action was taken out of necessity
