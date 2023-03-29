To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Improbable in talks to sell defence business following US closure as company follows Metaverse path

29th March 2023 - 13:00 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

RSS

After closing its US business, it was unclear how Improbable would manage its UK defence commitments. (Photo: UK MoD/Crown Copyright)

Improbable is reportedly in talks to sell its Skyral battlefield simulation technology as the company focuses on its Metaverse business, following the closure of its US defence operations.

UK-based synthetic environment specialist Improbable has reportedly held talks to sell its defence business.

The company confirmed the discussions to sell its Skyral battlefield simulation technology and said in an official statement that it has ‘made no mystery of the fact' that it would look for ‘the best path moving forward for defence’ as it focuses on the Metaverse.

The news comes only a few months after its subsidiary Improbable US Defense & National Security, shut down its US defence business.

At the time Improbable US president and GM Caitlin Dohrman said: ‘This course of action was taken out of necessity

