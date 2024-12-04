To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

I/ITSEC 2024: Barco unveils new I600‑4K15 projector to the US simulation market

4th December 2024 - 12:15 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Orlando

Barco I600‑4K15 projector on display at the I/ITSEC 2024. (Photo: author)

The solution can be used in simulations in all domains and is designed to be an an entry-level single-chip laser phosphor solution that offers 4K UHD resolution at 120Hz.

Barco introduced a new projector to the US simulation market this week at the I/ITSEC exhibition, in Orlando, Florida. The I600‑4K15 is an entry-level, 14,000 ISO lumen, single-chip laser phosphor solution that offers 4K UHD resolution at 120Hz.

According to the company, it was built to deliver image quality, laser projection, high-speed processing and minimal latency.

Speaking to Shephard, the supplier’s VP of product, marketing and services, Domien De Witte, claimed that the I600 has the most compact and lightweight design in its category and can be deployed in multiple domains.

"We can see any type of simulation

