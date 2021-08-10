HTM provides helicopters for German Navy

HTM EC135 helicopter. (Photo: HTM)

HTM began work last month on a contract from BAIINBw to provide, maintain and support EC135 helicopters.

HTM commenced work in July 2021 on a multi-year contract from German defence procurement agency BAAINBw for the provision, maintenance and support of EC135 helicopters.

HTM did not divulge the value or duration of the contract.

The EC135s are operated by Naval Air Wing 5 at Nordholz, where HTM has set up a new base at the adjoining civilian airport.

The helicopters are used for pilot training (from basic training to more complex operations).

‘The large volume of flights from the German Armed Forces will further strengthen HTM's public security and offshore portfolio, as HTM's base in Emden will serve as an important logistical hub for operations in Nordholz,’ the company claimed.