HTM provides helicopters for German Navy

First firing of GQM-163 Coyote SSST in UK
QinetiQ hosts major US-led exercise that sees the GQM-16SA Coyote fired in UK for the first time.
HTM commenced work in July 2021 on a multi-year contract from German defence procurement agency BAAINBw for the provision, maintenance and support of EC135 helicopters.
HTM did not divulge the value or duration of the contract.
The EC135s are operated by Naval Air Wing 5 at Nordholz, where HTM has set up a new base at the adjoining civilian airport.
The helicopters are used for pilot training (from basic training to more complex operations).
‘The large volume of flights from the German Armed Forces will further strengthen HTM's public security and offshore portfolio, as HTM's base in Emden will serve as an important logistical hub for operations in Nordholz,’ the company claimed.
The first of an initial batch of 32 TH-73A Thrasher training helicopters has arrived at NAS Whiting Field to provide the USN with a much-improved training capability.
The USAF has strengthened its 'red air' capabilities at Nellis AFB with the addition of F-35s flown by trained aggressor pilots.
The US DoD continues to invest in the space domain, with the US Army Space and Missile Defense School being the latest recipient of new training capabilities.
CAE's purchase of L3Harris T&S business continues to reap rewards.
