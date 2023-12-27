To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

How naval training is being transformed by synthetics

27th December 2023 - 08:30 GMT | by Giles Ebbutt

RSS

The RN’s PETC programme has used digital twins of platforms including a Queen Elizabeth-class carrier and a Type 45 destroyer. (Photo: UK MoD/Crown Copyright)

Naval fleets are overcoming many of challenges associated with crafting realistic training activities by embracing the benefits of using synthetic training for maritime operations.

Among the most challenging aspects with the maritime domain is the delivery of realistic and effective training. Traditionally a significant part, particularly the collective element, has been conducted in the live environment, where resource constraints can limit the ability to reflect the complexity and multiple layers of the modern battlespace.

Maritime training is now evolving to tackle this challenge more effectively, specifically by turning to synthetics, as evidenced by the Royal Navy’s (RN’s) Platform Enabled Training Capability (PETC) programme.

Speaking at DSEI in September 2023, Nick Borbone, head of the maritime division at Inzpire, a subsidiary of QinetiQ, identified a

Giles Ebbutt

Author

Giles Ebbutt

Giles Ebbut is a Shephard Media correspondent based in the UK who specialises in C4ISR …

Read full bio

