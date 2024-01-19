US Air Force awards HII $197 million synthetic environment training contract
HII will develop and support joint training in a synthetic environment across the US services and other bodies under a US$197 million from the US Air Force’s 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron under the DoD Information Analysis Center’s (IAC) multiple-award contract (MAC) vehicle.
The contract was awarded to HII’s Mission Technologies division to develop, maintain, support and provide joint training in a synthetic environment across combatant commands, military service branches, federal agencies, academia, industry and multi-national partners.
The work for the Joint Training Synthetic Environment will blends live and virtual training into a single synthetic environment that enables joint force readiness.
The contract will attempt to develop and create new knowledge for the enhancement of the Defense Technical Information Center repository, as well as for the research and development and science and technology communities, over a five-year term.
HII’s contract win marked an extension of work performed under two previous contracts awarded in August 2020 and March 2018.
More from Training
The Netherlands buys immersive Stinger missile trainer
The Advanced Stinger Trainer has been selected to furnish Dutch Stinger missile operators with an advanced training platform, promoting operational proficiency and tactical expertise.
How generative AI can improve military training
Using generative AI for military training can provide advantages such as analysing adversaries' behaviour and predicting their strategies.
Ukrainian pilots begin flying F-16 fighters as Norway releases two jets for training
Ukrainian pilots have progressed from working on foundational flight skills in the UK to advanced F-16 Fighting Falcon instruction in Denmark.
How close are the US Armed Forces to having super soldiers within their ranks?
Pentagon services are working on projects to increase warfighters’ abilities including brain stimulation.
How naval training is being transformed by synthetics
Naval fleets are overcoming many of challenges associated with crafting realistic training activities by embracing the benefits of using synthetic training for maritime operations.