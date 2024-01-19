US Air Force awards HII $197 million synthetic environment training contract

HII will develop and support joint training in a synthetic environment across the US services and other bodies under a US$197 million from the US Air Force’s 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron under the DoD Information Analysis Center’s (IAC) multiple-award contract (MAC) vehicle.

The contract was awarded to HII’s Mission Technologies division to develop, maintain, support and provide joint training in a synthetic environment across combatant commands, military service branches, federal agencies, academia, industry and multi-national partners.

The work for the Joint Training Synthetic Environment will blends live and virtual training into a single synthetic environment that enables joint force readiness.

The contract will attempt to develop and create new knowledge for the enhancement of the Defense Technical Information Center repository, as well as for the research and development and science and technology communities, over a five-year term.

HII’s contract win marked an extension of work performed under two previous contracts awarded in August 2020 and March 2018.