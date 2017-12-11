General Dynamics receives USAF DMOC contract

Cubic tailors mortar simulator for the US Army
The company’s mortar trainer received improvements based on soldier’s feedback.
General Dynamics Information Technology has received the Distributed Mission Operations Center (DMOC) – Infrastructure, Development and Engineering support contract from the US Air Force, the company announced on 6 December.
The one-year, indefinite delivery indefinite quantity contract has a total potential value of approximately $47 million with four option years.
The contract will see the company develop and maintain simulation software and hardware solutions; build and maintain network infrastructure; and integrate a live, virtual and constructive combat environment for soldier training.
Dan Busby, VP and general manager of General Dynamics Information Technology’s IT services and solutions sector, said: ‘General Dynamics remains at the forefront of developing agile training solutions and services.
‘Training is essential for successful operations and we will provide simulation software and hardware solutions for live, virtual and constructive training necessary to prepare air force units for major combat operations.’
The company’s mortar trainer received improvements based on soldier’s feedback.
The company will operate in two new locations in the coming years to better support US services.
This type of tool provides more realistic training easing the incorporation of new scenarios that accurately represent the threats of the battlefield.
The Engineering Corps has been conducting individual instruction using FLAIM Systems’ Sweeper and should start collective deployments in 2025.
The next-generation platform is motion-compatible and can be used in OTW and NVG applications.
The system can be used to prepare soldiers for both drone offensive operations and CUAS missions.