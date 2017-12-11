General Dynamics receives USAF DMOC contract

General Dynamics Information Technology has received the Distributed Mission Operations Center (DMOC) – Infrastructure, Development and Engineering support contract from the US Air Force, the company announced on 6 December.

The one-year, indefinite delivery indefinite quantity contract has a total potential value of approximately $47 million with four option years.

The contract will see the company develop and maintain simulation software and hardware solutions; build and maintain network infrastructure; and integrate a live, virtual and constructive combat environment for soldier training.

Dan Busby, VP and general manager of General Dynamics Information Technology’s IT services and solutions sector, said: ‘General Dynamics remains at the forefront of developing agile training solutions and services.

‘Training is essential for successful operations and we will provide simulation software and hardware solutions for live, virtual and constructive training necessary to prepare air force units for major combat operations.’