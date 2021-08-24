To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Training

Eye tracking added to Australian Hawk simulators for enhanced effectiveness

24th August 2021 - 13:00 GMT | by Trevor Nash in Holsworthy

The Hawk Mk127 instructor operating station. (Photo: author)

The RAAF, alongside industry partner CAE Australia, is to upgrade its Hawk Mk127 training devices with eye tracking systems to improve training.

CAE Australia has been awarded a contract by the Australian Department of Defence’s Capability Acquisition and Sustainment Group to upgrade the RAAF three Hawk Mk127 full-mission simulators (FMS) with the Crew Training System, an AI-based eye-tracking system developed by Seeing Machines.

The company and its partner Seeing Machines will collaborate to install and integrate the Crew Training System that features precision eye-tracking technology on the CAE-built Hawk Mk127 full-mission simulators used as part of the RAAF’s lead-in fighter training (LIFT) programme.

The eye-tracking technology is designed to improve aircrew training by providing objective data on where pilots are ...

