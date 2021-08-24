Eye tracking added to Australian Hawk simulators for enhanced effectiveness

CAE Australia has been awarded a contract by the Australian Department of Defence’s Capability Acquisition and Sustainment Group to upgrade the RAAF three Hawk Mk127 full-mission simulators (FMS) with the Crew Training System, an AI-based eye-tracking system developed by Seeing Machines.

The company and its partner Seeing Machines will collaborate to install and integrate the Crew Training System that features precision eye-tracking technology on the CAE-built Hawk Mk127 full-mission simulators used as part of the RAAF’s lead-in fighter training (LIFT) programme.

The eye-tracking technology is designed to improve aircrew training by providing objective data on where pilots are ...