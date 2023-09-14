DSEI 2023: Number of bidders continues to grow for British Army CTTP training contract

Northrop Grumman and Serco; and Leonardo and Valiant are the latest teams to pool their expertise and resources to pitch for the British Army’s 15-year-long Collective Training Transformation Programme (CTTP now also referred to as Army Collective Training System or ACTS).

The Northrop-Serco teaming aims to leverage the companies’ extensive experience in delivering training technologies and LVC systems, as well as integration capabilities, data management and real-life support.

The Leonardo-Valiant team will put forward plans for a digital infrastructure that will underpin the British Army’s ability to train consistently and measure results from any location.

Related Articles

Hadean proves British Army CTTP solution resilience in austere environment

Core collective training challenges – a British Army view

DSEI 2023: latest consortium to bid for British Army collective training steps forward

The two teams are unique in that all previously announced partnerships and teams consist of four or more companies, whereas the latest runners both only involve two.

However, both expressed confidence in their position and capability to deliver training capabilities the British Army needs.

CTTP seeks to transform how the British Army conducts collective training, factoring in the increased complexity of potential warfare scenarios. It will include modernisation and replacement of currently out-of-date training with live, virtual and constructive (LVC) systems.

Shephard's DSEI 2023 coverage is sponsored by: