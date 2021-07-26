DoD seeks support for distributed learning initiative

The future DoD learning ecosystem is based on data standards and data interoperability. (Photo: ADL)

Industry will help research and facilitate distributed learning standards for DoD.

The DoD is looking to progress its Advanced Distributed Learning (ADL) military training initiative with a 23 July contract announcement for Lockwood Hills Federal.

Under a contract worth up to $72.7 million, the Virginia-based company will provide systems engineering and technical assistance for ADL until 30 June 2026.

Work will mainly involve help in ‘researching and facilitating the implementation of distributed learning standards, specifications, and emerging technologies for DOD Components’, the DoD noted.

As the DoD pursues digital and data modernisation for its training and education systems, the ADL programme is anticipated to manage additional enterprise-level processes and technologies.

According to its mission statement, ADL encompasses DoD and other federal agencies ‘to encourage collaboration, facilitate interoperability, and promote best practices for using distributed learning’.