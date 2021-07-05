CAE completes deal for L3Harris Technologies S&T businesses

CAE USA will now become responsible for the B-2 Spirit training systems. (Photo: DVIDS, Airman 1st Class Jessica Haynie)

CAE expects to emerge from the current Covid pandemic bigger, stronger and with an increased global footprint following its acquisition of L3 Harris Technologies military S&T assets.

CAE has completed the acquisition of L3Harris Technologies’ military simulation and training assets. The deal will almost double CAE’s domestic business in the US and broaden its future offering both at home and overseas.

The $1.05 billion transaction adds Link Simulation & Training, Doss Aviation and AMI to CAE USA’s portfolio.

This acquisition brings what the company refers to as ‘significant experience in the development and delivery of training systems for fighter and bomber aircraft, US Army rotary-wing platforms, submarines and remotely piloted aircraft’.

CAE USA will become the prime contractor or key subcontractor on a range of programmes, including the USAF Simulators Common Architecture Requirements and Standards initiative, the USAF F-16 Simulators Training Program, F/A-18 aircrew training systems for the USN/USMC, USAF initial flight training, the USAF Ground Based Strategic Deterrent training and the USAF B-2 training system.

CAE President and CEO Marc Parent said the deal ‘represents the largest acquisition in our history and clearly demonstrates our strategy to strengthen and expand our position in all the markets CAE serves. We will be emerging from the pandemic much stronger and more ready to meet the growing demands of our customers'.