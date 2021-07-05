CAE completes deal for L3Harris Technologies S&T businesses

USAF adds training capability
While students wait to start their formalised flight training at Columbus AFB, the USAF has introduced pre-course training featuring low-cost flight trainers and courseware aimed at improving entry-level knowledge.
CAE has completed the acquisition of L3Harris Technologies’ military simulation and training assets. The deal will almost double CAE’s domestic business in the US and broaden its future offering both at home and overseas.
The $1.05 billion transaction adds Link Simulation & Training, Doss Aviation and AMI to CAE USA’s portfolio.
This acquisition brings what the company refers to as ‘significant experience in the development and delivery of training systems for fighter and bomber aircraft, US Army rotary-wing platforms, submarines and remotely piloted aircraft’.
CAE USA will become the prime contractor or key subcontractor on a range of programmes, including the USAF Simulators Common Architecture Requirements and Standards initiative, the USAF F-16 Simulators Training Program, F/A-18 aircrew training systems for the USN/USMC, USAF initial flight training, the USAF Ground Based Strategic Deterrent training and the USAF B-2 training system.
CAE President and CEO Marc Parent said the deal ‘represents the largest acquisition in our history and clearly demonstrates our strategy to strengthen and expand our position in all the markets CAE serves. We will be emerging from the pandemic much stronger and more ready to meet the growing demands of our customers'.
While students wait to start their formalised flight training at Columbus AFB, the USAF has introduced pre-course training featuring low-cost flight trainers and courseware aimed at improving entry-level knowledge.
Boeing is providing the simulation capability to train F-15 pilots and system operators in high-fidelity training devices.
Aechelon Technology is supporting high-fidelity F-35 and F-22 flight simulation visual display systems.
Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Greece are all set to receive naval training systems through the US FMS initiative.
The US Army International Programs Office has announced the latest round of FMS programmes, with the majority being delivered over the next 18 months.
New training instrumentation equipment for the USMC will replace the I-TESS system currently in use.