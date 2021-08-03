To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Training

CAE adds JTAC training to its portfolio

3rd August 2021 - 17:16 GMT | by Trevor Nash in Holsworthy

The JTC TRS contract is worth a potential $90 million for CAE. (Photo: CAE)

CAE's purchase of L3Harris T&S business continues to reap rewards.

Following the award to L3Harris Technologies for the USAF Joint Terminal Control (JTC) Training and Rehearsal System (TRS) programme, Shephard can now confirm that following CAE’s purchase of L3 Harris’ training business, the contract has now been placed with CAE USA.

This contract, valued at $7.92 million, was placed by the Air Force Life Cycle Management System and represents a new build version of JTC LRS, upgrades to existing devices to provide a common configuration as well as merging JTC TRS with the Joint Theater Air-Ground Simulation System (JTAGSS) into a single programme.

Shephard can reveal that the ...

