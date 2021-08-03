CAE adds JTAC training to its portfolio

Military Training magazine: recognition training, CBRN training and more
Following the award to L3Harris Technologies for the USAF Joint Terminal Control (JTC) Training and Rehearsal System (TRS) programme, Shephard can now confirm that following CAE’s purchase of L3 Harris’ training business, the contract has now been placed with CAE USA.
This contract, valued at $7.92 million, was placed by the Air Force Life Cycle Management System and represents a new build version of JTC LRS, upgrades to existing devices to provide a common configuration as well as merging JTC TRS with the Joint Theater Air-Ground Simulation System (JTAGSS) into a single programme.
On completion of the Engineering and Manufacturing Development phase of the T-7A trainer aircraft programme for the USAF, Saab will undertake production of aft airframe sections as its new US facility.
A two-year trial of Velis Electro aircraft will begin in September at the Danish Armed Forces Flying School in Karup.
A US Government Accountability Office report highlights a number of shortfalls in how the US Army and US Marine Corps conducts driver training.
Industry will help research and facilitate distributed learning standards for DoD.
It has been a while since KAI received any orders for the T-50 jet, but a couple of deals are on the cards.