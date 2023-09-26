UK bomb disposal teams training Ukrainian engineers to clear minefields
This training endeavour takes place at a military base situated in Poland, where the focus lies on equipping Ukrainian experts to neutralise a variety of lethal threats, ranging from anti-tank mines to smaller yet equally dangerous anti-personnel devices that have been planted by Russian forces.
The commencement of this training effort can be traced back to last November, and each instructional course spans several weeks in duration. Typically, these courses are conducted for a select group of ‘a few dozen seasoned Ukrainian sappers’, as reported by the BBC.
Russia has been manufacturing and deploying mines on a large scale, resulting in these devices now covering an expanse equivalent to the size of Florida.
The proliferation of mines in regions occupied by Russian forces has proven to be a substantial hurdle to Ukraine's counteroffensive efforts, impeding territorial gains on the eastern and southern fronts. Ukrainian authorities hold hope that through bolstered mine clearance training, the path to liberating these occupied territories may become more attainable.
