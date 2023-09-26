To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Training>
  • UK bomb disposal teams training Ukrainian engineers to clear minefields

UK bomb disposal teams training Ukrainian engineers to clear minefields

26th September 2023 - 10:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

Russia has been manufacturing and deploying mines on an industrial scale, resulting in these devices now covering an expanse equivalent to the size of Florida. (Photo: UK MoD/Crown Copyright)

In the ongoing struggle to address Ukraine's status as the world's most heavily mined nation, the UK has initiated an intensive programme to train Ukrainian engineers.

This training endeavour takes place at a military base situated in Poland, where the focus lies on equipping Ukrainian experts to neutralise a variety of lethal threats, ranging from anti-tank mines to smaller yet equally dangerous anti-personnel devices that have been planted by Russian forces.

The commencement of this training effort can be traced back to last November, and each instructional course spans several weeks in duration. Typically, these courses are conducted for a select group of ‘a few dozen seasoned Ukrainian sappers’, as reported by the BBC.

Russia has been manufacturing and deploying mines on a large scale, resulting in these devices now covering an expanse equivalent to the size of Florida.

The proliferation of mines in regions occupied by Russian forces has proven to be a substantial hurdle to Ukraine's counteroffensive efforts, impeding territorial gains on the eastern and southern fronts. Ukrainian authorities hold hope that through bolstered mine clearance training, the path to liberating these occupied territories may become more attainable.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Training

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us