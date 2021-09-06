Bridging the gap between the Original Equipment Manufacturer and the user community (sponsored)

The requirement for the Ministry of Defence to evidence cost controls in the defence equipment space is seeing the emphasis for design and delivery of equipment training packages being placed onto the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM).

This article is brought to you by CDS Defence & Security.

Whether operator training at the point of equipment delivery, or maintainer training to maximise operational availability, OEMs must demonstrate to the MOD that these training interventions have been considered and factored into the equipment delivery in order for through-life costs to be controlled.

When faced with tight delivery timescales and dwindling support budgets, the training solution is often one of the last components to be considered by OEMs and because of this, the user community – the groups of people who will actually be using the equipment - can sometimes be overlooked, ultimately leading to training solutions that may not be fit for purpose or have stakeholder buy-in.

Being cognisant of the demands placed on the user community or the environment in which they’re operating can help to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of the training solution, leading to better outcomes and increased cost savings during the lifetime of the defence programme. For example, taking a blended approach to training which combines face to face and online learning rather that a two-week residential course which takes people away from front line responsibilities.

For OEMs, working with training providers who not only understand the equipment operating and maintenance procedures, but who also have first-hand experience of military operations, can add real value, removing the burden of training creation from their long ‘to-do’ list while considering the very unique needs of the user community. However, in order to realise these benefits and optimise training costs, equipment training needs to be an intrinsic part of the concept stage, not just as an afterthought in delivery.

<span id="selection-marker-1" class="redactor-selection-marker"></span>

Getting it right from the start

At CDS Defence & Security, we have worked with a number of OEMs who have reached the final stages of programme capability insertion without consideration for the training element and how this might impact other elements of the Integrated Product Support package. A military capability is not simply a piece of equipment, rather, it is a platform with trained operators and maintainers that can communicate, meet identified threats, thus creating an operational capability.

The benefit of working with a third party such as CDS DS is that we have both the support engineering and the training capability working in unison, we can consider all the integrated factors of the programme when making any decisions. The breadth and depth of our engineering knowledge, combined with first-hand experience of military operations, means we understand defence equipment. We know that the creation of technical documentation often forms the backbone of the training material, but so too do the safety critical factors identified by our Support Engineering team when developing the equipment safety cases.

We fully appreciate that new capabilities span the full range of complexity from a new helmet mounted camera to a new submarine, tank or aircraft which in turn involve a tailored support and training solution. Ideally, in collaboration with the user community and on behalf of OEMs, CDS DS can provide standalone Train-the-Trainer (T3) packages, and wider operator and maintainer training. On more complex programmes, CDS DS can operate in support of a systems integrator working to create a holistic training capability.

If you’re looking at in theatre or remote training packages, e-learning, blended learning and online learning are all options to be explored. This would allow training to be accessed and implemented in the workflow, reducing time away from front line command and ensuring a consistent approach across the unit. Our digitally based training packages are designed to provide a bespoke training solution to the target audience whilst reducing the ongoing training burden. This, in time, increases the effectiveness of the trained personnel, ensuring the right training intervention at the right time.

We are skilled in the development of:

Gamification

Animation

Mobile Development

Web Development

Augmented Reality (AR)

Virtual Reality (VR)

Video and photography

An intelligent use of DSAT

As with all defence training, equipment operator and maintainer training must be created using JSP 822, the Defence Systems Approach to Training (DSAT). DSAT is often seen as an overly laborious methodology with too much emphasis on box ticking. It also doesn’t naturally sit within an OEMs skills set as an equipment manufacturer. However, working with a third party who are well versed in the process allows an intelligent approach to DSAT to be adopted, meaning the focus on the learner and the required outcomes of the training are prioritised.

Looking for a training delivery partner who can add real value?

For OEMs in the Defence sector, your focus needs to be wholly on delivering the maximum capability to the demanding deadlines placed upon you. If training is a part of this, then consider reducing your training burden by outsourcing this to CDS Defence & Security. We would relish the opportunity to support you in creating engaging, DSAT compliant training solutions to meet the needs of the Defence community both now and in the future.

For further information, visit CDS Defence & Security's website here.