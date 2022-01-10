Brazil commissions SH-70 TOFT

USN favours Boeing for aircraft training systems upgrade
Boeing is in pole position to win five-year IDIQ training contract for Super Hornet and Growler.
The Brazilian Navy has commissioned and accepted into service a Tactical Operational Flight Trainer (TOFT) for its SH-70B Seahawk helicopter fleet.
Known as the SH-16 in Brazil, the first two of six aircraft were ordered from Sikorsky in 2008 under an FMS contract to fulfil a Brazilian requirement under the Multi-Employment Helicopter (HME) programme.
The TOFT is located at the Admiral José Maria do Amaral Oliveira Aeronaval Training and Instruction Centre (CIAAN) in São Pedro da Aldeia.
Built by CAE USA and ordered in March 2018, the TOFT will be used by pilots and rear crew sensor operators from Esqd HS-1 …
Latvian Air Force orders five-week UAS and ISR training course from Inzpire.
The Philippines has begun using a training facility in Brunei to prepare its pilots for flying the S-70i helicopter.
FSI has started work on the FTD for the Czech Air Force's new AH-1Z and UH-1Y aircraft.
More T-5 trainers are set to roll off the production line next year, with the first two handed over in late 2021. The MQ-9B purchase is yet to go through, however.
Cubic is supplying MILES in two separate configurations for the Latvian military