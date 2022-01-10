Brazil commissions SH-70 TOFT

The Brazilian Navy has commissioned and accepted into service a Tactical Operational Flight Trainer (TOFT) for its SH-70B Seahawk helicopter fleet.

Known as the SH-16 in Brazil, the first two of six aircraft were ordered from Sikorsky in 2008 under an FMS contract to fulfil a Brazilian requirement under the Multi-Employment Helicopter (HME) programme.

The TOFT is located at the Admiral José Maria do Amaral Oliveira Aeronaval Training and Instruction Centre (CIAAN) in São Pedro da Aldeia.

Built by CAE USA and ordered in March 2018, the TOFT will be used by pilots and rear crew sensor operators from Esqd HS-1 …