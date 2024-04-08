Bohemia releases VBS4 Builder Edition and continues AI works

Bohemia Interactive Simulations (BISim) has released VBS Builder Edition, the latest iteration of its software that has been used by millions for military training across the globe. The new version of VBS4 was a “big departure” from BISim’s normal business in many ways, Pete Morrison, CCO of BISim, told Shephard during an exclusive interview ahead of IT2EC 2024.

While the company has been building and continuously upgrading its VBS application for military training, it has not been focusing on developers who were building other types of serious games. Morrison said companies in the market that were using Unreal and Unity gaming engines