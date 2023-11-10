Boeing T-7A Red Hawk arrives at Edwards to begin testing

The first Boeing T-7A Red Hawk advanced trainer has arrived at Edwards Air Force Base in California after completing a 1,400-mile cross-country flight.

The T-7A will replace the US Air Force’s aging T-38 aircraft and will be used to train future US Air Force fighter and bomber pilots.

Boeing was awarded a $9.2 billion contract for 351 T-7As, 46 simulators and support by the US Air Force back in 2018.

Evelyn Moore, vice-president and program manager – T-7 programs for Boeing, described the aircraft’s arrival at Edwards as ‘a pivotal moment’ for the T-7 program.

‘Bringing the T-7A Red Hawk to the heart of the US Air Force’s test community at Edwards for dynamic flight testing will prove the jet’s performance as an agile and safe trainer for future pilots, Moore claimed.

The advanced trainer was piloted by a joint Boeing and US Air Force aircrew, and made stops in Oklahoma, New Mexico and Arizona for refuelling on its way to California where it will undertake the next phase of flight testing.

‘Like most test programs, we’ll have discovery and we’ll overcome it quickly,’ added Col. Kirt Cassell, division chief, US Air Force, T-7A Red Hawk program.

