Black Construction wins additional $11 million funds for US fire training range

Black Construction, located in Harmon, Guam, has been awarded an $11 million modification from the US DoD to a previously awarded contract for the design and construction of a live-fire training range complex at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam.

This modification increases the total cumulative value of the contract to $97 million and settles a request for equitable adjustment for differing site conditions that were encountered during the performance of work.

Work was performed at Northwest Field, Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, and was completed in July 2022.

Fiscal 2017 military construction (US Navy) funds in the amount of $11 million will be obligated at time of award, and $3 million will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.