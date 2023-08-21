To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Black Construction wins additional $11 million funds for US fire training range

21st August 2023 - 13:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

This modification increases the total cumulative value of the contract to $97 million. (Photo: US DoD)

Black Construction has been awarded an $11 million contract modification from the US DoD to design and construct a live-fire training range complex.

Black Construction, located in Harmon, Guam, has been awarded an $11 million modification from the US DoD to a previously awarded contract for the design and construction of a live-fire training range complex at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam.

This modification increases the total cumulative value of the contract to $97 million and settles a request for equitable adjustment for differing site conditions that were encountered during the performance of work.

Work was performed at Northwest Field, Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, and was completed in July 2022. 

Fiscal 2017 military construction (US Navy) funds in the amount of $11 million will be obligated at time of award, and $3 million will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

