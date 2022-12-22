To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Belgium adds VBS sim software for anti-tank guided missile

Belgium adds VBS sim software for anti-tank guided missile

22nd December 2022 - 17:00 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

RSS

Spike LR ATGM is able to destroy stationary and moving targets. (Photo: Danish MoD)

Through integration with VBS, Spike missile operators can train more effectively on tactical scenarios developed by the instructors.

The NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) has delivered VBS software for the Spike Long Range (LR) anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) for Belgium's Directorate General Material Resources – Section Land Systems.

NSPA awarded a contract to Bohemia Interactive Simulations (BISim) on behalf of Belgium in September 2021. This covered integration of the Spike LR ATGM into the VBS.

Robert Elvish, NSPA Air and Land Combat Systems programme manager, said: ‘The purpose of the project was to integrate a realistic simulation of the Spike weapon system into the VBS software.

‘This will allow Spike operators to train more effectively on tactical

Norbert Neumann

Author

Norbert Neumann

Norbert is the Military Training & Simulation reporter at Shephard Media. Before joining Shephard in …

Read full bio

