Belgium adds VBS sim software for anti-tank guided missile
The NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) has delivered VBS software for the Spike Long Range (LR) anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) for Belgium's Directorate General Material Resources – Section Land Systems.
NSPA awarded a contract to Bohemia Interactive Simulations (BISim) on behalf of Belgium in September 2021. This covered integration of the Spike LR ATGM into the VBS.
Robert Elvish, NSPA Air and Land Combat Systems programme manager, said: ‘The purpose of the project was to integrate a realistic simulation of the Spike weapon system into the VBS software.
‘This will allow Spike operators to train more effectively on tactical
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Training
-
Draken Europe flies first red air training sortie against Royal Air Force
Draken Europe has conducted the first red air aggressor training sortie with its L-159E honey badger against a Royal Air Force asset.
-
Poland receives last batch of M-346 trainer jets
The country now has a fleet of 16 M-346 advanced jet trainers that are replacing the Polish Air Force's ageing TS-11 Iskra training aircraft.
-
Singapore creates submarine digital twin for integrated training
Singapore is combining advanced virtual trainers with its new submarine fleet to get the most from the platform.