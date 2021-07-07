To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Aechelon reaps JSE IG reward

7th July 2021 - 12:00 GMT | by Trevor Nash in Holsworthy

Aechelon will provide more than 100 of its Aechelon pC-NOVA Nucleus image generators for the JSE project. (Photo: Aechelon Technology)

The USAF's Joint Simulation Environment has taken another major step forwards with the award of the contract for image generators to Aechelon Technology.

The USAF is to use image, sensor, and radar data generation systems from Aechelon Technology in its new Joint Simulation Environment (JSE), under a sole-source, non-competitive $24 million firm-fixed-price contract.

According to the USAF, ‘the JSE will enable rapid development for future platforms and improve testing of current weapon systems that will enhance multi-domain operations in ways physical testing cannot achieve’.

The JSE facility at Nellis AFB is due to be completed in June 2022, while construction at Edwards AFB started in February 2021.

More than 100 of the Aechelon pC-NOVA Nucleus 8-GPU image generators are required to support F-35 and F-22 JSE high-fidelity, dome-based ...

