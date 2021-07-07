Aechelon reaps JSE IG reward

Triton Ocean v. 4.39 arrives in a promising market
Sundog Software adds product improvements and assesses a buoyant market for training and simulation.
The USAF is to use image, sensor, and radar data generation systems from Aechelon Technology in its new Joint Simulation Environment (JSE), under a sole-source, non-competitive $24 million firm-fixed-price contract.
According to the USAF, ‘the JSE will enable rapid development for future platforms and improve testing of current weapon systems that will enhance multi-domain operations in ways physical testing cannot achieve’.
The JSE facility at Nellis AFB is due to be completed in June 2022, while construction at Edwards AFB started in February 2021.
More than 100 of the Aechelon pC-NOVA Nucleus 8-GPU image generators are required to support F-35 and F-22 JSE high-fidelity, dome-based ...
Australia plans to integrate the army's range, live training and simulation environments with a new software architecture that can integrate the training platforms and provide data transfer.
As the RNLAF divests itself of the venerable F-16 over the next three years, a number are bound for adversary air specialists, Draken International in the USA.
The USN is investing more than $1.3 billion in upgrading its flight training equipment and hardening the overall system against cyberattacks.
While students wait to start their formalised flight training at Columbus AFB, the USAF has introduced pre-course training featuring low-cost flight trainers and courseware aimed at improving entry-level knowledge.
CAE expects to emerge from the current Covid pandemic bigger, stronger and with an increased global footprint following its acquisition of L3 Harris Technologies military S&T assets.