Bangladesh takes delivery of first Grob trainers

Dutch MoD continues investment in games technology
The Dutch MoD has continued its long-standing relationship with Bohemia Interactive Simulations to acquire an enterprise license for the company's latest version of VBS.
In mid-December, the Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) received a first batch of twelve Grob G 120TP basic trainers from Germany.
Bangladesh ordered 24 G 120TP trainers as well as two G 115BD entry-level trainers in June 2021, as revealed by outgoing BAF chief ACM Masihuzzaman Serniabat last year.
The turboprop aircraft were delivered in red and white livery. Deliveries are expected to be completed by the end of April this year.
As part of the overall deal, Grob will build in Bangladesh a repair workshop for fibreglass-reinforced plastics and carbon fibre composites, as well as a propeller repair workshop. This …
