To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Bangladesh takes delivery of first Grob trainers

13th January 2022 - 09:15 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

Late last year, Bangladesh received half the G 120TP trainer aircraft that it ordered from Grob. (Photo: German Embassy in Dhaka)

Germany is supplying a couple of dozen trainer aircraft to Bangladesh.

In mid-December, the Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) received a first batch of twelve Grob G 120TP basic trainers from Germany.

Bangladesh ordered 24 G 120TP trainers as well as two G 115BD entry-level trainers in June 2021, as revealed by outgoing BAF chief ACM Masihuzzaman Serniabat last year.

The turboprop aircraft were delivered in red and white livery. Deliveries are expected to be completed by the end of April this year.

As part of the overall deal, Grob will build in Bangladesh a repair workshop for fibreglass-reinforced plastics and carbon fibre composites, as well as a propeller repair workshop. This …

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here

Share to

Linkedin

More from Training

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users