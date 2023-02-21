To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

BAE Systems seals Indian flight simulator partnership

21st February 2023 - 16:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

The BAE Systems/FSTC partnership will produce a full mission simulator for India's Hawk 132 trainer jet fleet. (Photo: Indian MoD)

BAE Systems and India's FSTC have partnered to develop a mission simulator for the Indian Air Force's Hawk 132 jet trainer fleet.

BAE Systems and FSTC have announced plans to design, build and supply simulators to train pilots of the Indian armed forces.

Under an MoU announced at Aero India last week, the two companies will develop a twin-dome full mission simulator for the BAE Systems Hawk 132 jet trainer aircraft, which will use a realistic synthetic environment to help pilots train at a higher standard. 

The Hawk 132 has supported Indian Air Force pilot training for more than two decades, with many aircraft built in India by Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) under licence from BAE. 

Indian flight simulation specialist FSTC will integrate the cockpit, motion and visual display systems, along with modelling designated military bases as part of the new agreement.

The full mission simulator is due to be installed within 24 months.

