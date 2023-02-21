BAE Systems seals Indian flight simulator partnership

BAE Systems and FSTC have announced plans to design, build and supply simulators to train pilots of the Indian armed forces.

Under an MoU announced at Aero India last week, the two companies will develop a twin-dome full mission simulator for the BAE Systems Hawk 132 jet trainer aircraft, which will use a realistic synthetic environment to help pilots train at a higher standard.

The Hawk 132 has supported Indian Air Force pilot training for more than two decades, with many aircraft built in India by Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) under licence from BAE.

Indian flight simulation specialist FSTC will integrate the cockpit, motion and visual display systems, along with modelling designated military bases as part of the new agreement.

The full mission simulator is due to be installed within 24 months.