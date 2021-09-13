Babcock & Leonardo add to FAcT Team

A Top Aces F-16 could bring benefits in meeting the RCAF's FAcT requirement. (Photo: Top Aces)

More FAcT movement as the Babcock Leonardo Canadian Aircrew Training partnership adds strategic partners.

Babcock Leonardo Canadian Aircrew Training has added to its team bidding for the Royal Canadian Air Force’s (RCAF) Future Aircrew Training (FAcT) requirement.

FlightSafety International (FSI), L3Harris Technologies and Top Aces have joined the consortium as strategic partners for the requirement.

A contract award is expected in 2023.

In terms of what the new strategic partners will add, FlightSafety International is well known as a provider of synthetic training equipment and flight training services. The company currently provides training to ‘more than 40 international governments’, according to company president and CEO Brad Thress.

While L3Harris will provide in-service support and systems integration, Top Aces adds live aggressor and JTAC training services. The latter is not thought to be part of the current requirement but this ability could offer an advantage during the bid comparison phase. The Top Aces fleet includes the supersonic F-16 (pictured).

FAcT is now a two-horse race with the other contender being SkyAlyne, a JV formed by KF Aerospace and CAE, with Lockheed Martin Canada as a strategic partner, and Babcock Leonardo Canadian Aircrew Training.