Australia to begin Integrator UAS training course

The first Integrator UAS Pilot Course for the Australian Army is underway, the army announced on 23 June.

There are currently 12 students under training at Insitu Pacific’s established training facility in Brisbane.

Following the nine-week course that includes classroom lessons and simulator pilot training, trainees will complete a practical integrator flight training at the training facility and at the Coominya testing airfield.

Institu Pacific managing director Andrew Duggan said in a statement that the commencement of the inaugural Pilot Course was an important milestone in introducing the Integrator UAS into service with the Australian Army under the Land129 Phase 3 contract.

Andrew McKinnon, PMO director of the Navy and Army Aviation Acquisition Program Office, echoed this by saying: ‘This training will provide the soldiers of 20 Regiment, Royal Australian Artillery, with the technical skills needed to successfully operate Army’s Future Tactical UAS.’

Under the LAND129 contract, training will include both pilot and maintainer courses, with several courses to be delivered periodically over the next five years.

Insitu Pacific was established in 2009 as a division of Insitu Inc and serves defence customers across the Asia-Pacific region and global commercial customers.