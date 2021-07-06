Australia sets out army training and range architecture requirements

Australia’s Defence Department is looking for more effective and interoperable training through its new Generic Training and Range Architecture (GTRA) system for the army.

In an expression of interest (EoI) released by the department in July, the GTRA is expected to be a modular, open-standards system that supports the replication of the operational environment.

The system must allow platforms and targets to be simulated, stimulated and/or replicated in the live training environment in training areas and ranges.

An industry engagement activity on 22 July will provide further details about the business opportunities available to develop the GTRA. Such engagement ...