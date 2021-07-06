Australia sets out army training and range architecture requirements

RNLAF sells F-16s to Draken International
As the RNLAF divests itself of the venerable F-16 over the next three years, a number are bound for adversary air specialists, Draken International in the USA.
Australia’s Defence Department is looking for more effective and interoperable training through its new Generic Training and Range Architecture (GTRA) system for the army.
In an expression of interest (EoI) released by the department in July, the GTRA is expected to be a modular, open-standards system that supports the replication of the operational environment.
The system must allow platforms and targets to be simulated, stimulated and/or replicated in the live training environment in training areas and ranges.
An industry engagement activity on 22 July will provide further details about the business opportunities available to develop the GTRA. Such engagement ...
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
As the RNLAF divests itself of the venerable F-16 over the next three years, a number are bound for adversary air specialists, Draken International in the USA.
The USN is investing more than $1.3 billion in upgrading its flight training equipment and hardening the overall system against cyberattacks.
While students wait to start their formalised flight training at Columbus AFB, the USAF has introduced pre-course training featuring low-cost flight trainers and courseware aimed at improving entry-level knowledge.
CAE expects to emerge from the current Covid pandemic bigger, stronger and with an increased global footprint following its acquisition of L3 Harris Technologies military S&T assets.
Boeing is providing the simulation capability to train F-15 pilots and system operators in high-fidelity training devices.
Aechelon Technology is supporting high-fidelity F-35 and F-22 flight simulation visual display systems.