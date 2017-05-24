ASTI supports USMC training exercise
The US Marine Corps (USMC) used Advanced Simulation Technology Inc's (ASTI's) Voisus radio over IP (RoIP) communications systems in support of the Marine Air Control Group 38 (MACG-38) Exercise Lightning Sword training event, the company announced on 17 May.
The RoIP system networked voice communications between personnel operating live tactical radios and centralised exercise staff using Voisus Client software apps.
The training events marked the first time the USMC used the Aviation Distributed Virtual Training Environment (ADVTE) network to interconnect air command and control agencies at the Miramar, Yuma and Pendleton bases; and the first time the USMC used RoIP in a simulation-based air command and control system training event.
Voisus RoIP linked USMC air and ground radio communications with simulator-based training facilities for blended live-synthetic training, and minimised live radio usage; exercise staff and marine trainees used Voisus Client software on their computers to access downrange live radios through IP networks. Personnel were provided with computer-based access to simulated radio communications, group intercoms, internal calling, internal conferencing and text chat, allowing staff to generate communication plans and perform system management tasks from any point on the network using web browsers.
MACG-38 validated ASTI’s ability to integrate communications among simulated marine combat aircraft and other replicated Marine Air Ground Task Force agencies during training events.
