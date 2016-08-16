Asian win for Aircrew Training
As more and more flight training is being undertaken in the virtual domain, there is a fear that flight simulators can create an environment that is too benign and non-representative of the real world.
One way to overcome this issue is to subject pilots to the psychological and physiological stresses of flight and this is the area in which Aircrew Training Systems (ATS) and its parent Environmental Tectonics Corporation (ETC) specialise.
ETC has just announced that ATS has been awarded a $10.6 million contract ‘for customers in Southeast Asia’ to provide its Falcon hypobaric chamber, Gyro IPT-III flight
