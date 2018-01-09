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More details emerge on ASI’s CFTD success

9th January 2018 - 12:00 GMT | by Trevor Nash in London

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Although awarded in October 2017, more details have now emerged concerning the CH-53E Sea Stallion Containerised Flight Training Device (CFTD) programme won by Tampa-based Aero Simulation Inc (ASI).

The CH-53E baseline configuration upgrade (BCU) requirement called for the delivery of a new CH-53E CFTD 2F246 to be located at MCAS (Marine Corps Air Station) Futenma, Japan and modifications to be made to the extant CH-53E CFTD 2F220 located at MCAS Kaneohe Bay in Hawaii.

The latter device was delivered to MCAS Kaneohe Bay in June 2012 and was previously updated by ASI.

The RfP for the programme was issued by

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Trevor Nash

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Trevor Nash

After a career in the British Army, Trevor Nash worked in the simulation and training …

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