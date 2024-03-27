Announcement: Scott R Gourley takes over as new editor of Shephard’s Decisive Edge Training newsletter
A veteran defence journalist and former US Army officer, Scott is no stranger to the military simulation and training community, having been an editor of the annual I/ITSEC trade show daily for 15 years. He has written for a diverse range of specialist publications and was previously editor of Shephard’s Military Logistics Forum and Special Operations Forum titles.
Scott takes over the reins of the Decisive Edge Training newsletter from launch editor Giles Ebbutt. Giles will continue to work with Shephard on a range of other projects.
Shephard’s Decisive Edge newsletters provide a unique combination of expert insights from leading writers on defence, market intelligence from the Defence Insight platform and specially selected articles from our industry-leading news feeds.
Sign up now to ensure you receive the next newsletter. Prefer to check it out first? Previous editions of the Decisive Edge series can be viewed here.
