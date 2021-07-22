To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Training

Indonesia and Thailand eye T-50 repeat orders

22nd July 2021 - 20:19 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

The Indonesian Air Force will add new T-50i jet trainers to the 16 already delivered, two of which were lost in accidents in 2015 and 2020. (KAI)

It has been a while since KAI received any orders for the T-50 jet, but a couple of deals are on the cards.

The T-50 Golden Eagle family from Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) already has its fans in Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand, and two of these Southeast Asian nations are set to order additional examples.

Indonesia and Thailand each have pending orders, which would revive the T-50 production line after a two-year hiatus.

KAI revealed on 16 July via a financial regulatory filing in South Korea that the Indonesian Air Force (TNI-AU) was ordering six additional T-50i lead-in fighter trainer (LIFT) aircraft for KRW274.49 billion ($247 million).

The contract will only come into force when the first Indonesian payment is deposited on ...

