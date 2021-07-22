Indonesia and Thailand eye T-50 repeat orders

The T-50 Golden Eagle family from Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) already has its fans in Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand, and two of these Southeast Asian nations are set to order additional examples.

Indonesia and Thailand each have pending orders, which would revive the T-50 production line after a two-year hiatus.

KAI revealed on 16 July via a financial regulatory filing in South Korea that the Indonesian Air Force (TNI-AU) was ordering six additional T-50i lead-in fighter trainer (LIFT) aircraft for KRW274.49 billion ($247 million).

The contract will only come into force when the first Indonesian payment is deposited on ...