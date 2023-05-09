To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

SOF Week 2023: Helping small companies do business with USSOCOM

9th May 2023 - 18:28 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS
The Small Business Programs initiative had a strong presence throughout SOF Week 2023.

Ashley Farrier, Director of Small Business Programs, U.S. Special Operations Command, outlines how her organisation helps advance small business participation in SOF unique procurements.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from SOF Week 2023

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us